CoolSprings Galleria opens, but most stores remain closed

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A handful of shoppers gathered before CoolSprings Galleria opened Friday, but many were quick to come back outside as the majority of stores still remained closed.

“The Apple Store isn’t open right now, barely anything’s open,” 15-year-old Reed Jackson told News 2.

While the Jackson family had plans to visit the Apple Store, more than anything they wanted to get out of the house.

“(We) really came back to be free and get back our rights,” proclaimed Reed’s 11-year-old brother Ryan Jackson.

Curiosity is what drove the majority of those News 2 spoke with.

“I was a little surprised more stores weren’t open, but I just kind of wanted to see what it was like to get back in there,” said James Elliot who is a regular at the mall.

Inside it was a bit dark, with empty halls and most stores gated closed.

“When I first walked in, it was a little bit eerie,” said Elliott.

While some shoppers came with masks, many didn’t, saying they will be cautious of the rules.

“We will probably be a little safe, of course, abide by the 6-foot rule, and social distancing, so we will take that into account,” said Marlin Jackson.

Leaving the mall with empty hands left most shoppers disappointed, but still hopeful that the open doors are a sign of getting back to some sort of normality.

“We are happy to be out and the sun is shining so we are excited,” said Marlin.

Mall officials say they expect more stores will likely open over the weekend and they encourage shoppers to call the store ahead of time.

The mall does have new social distancing policies in place and there are social distancing signs posted, as well as hand sanitizer stations. The children’s play areas, food court seating, and other common area gathering spaces are still closed.

