Cookeville Regional Medical Center releases new visitation guidelines

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cookeville Regional Medical Center (CRMC) released a new set of visitation guidelines.

The mayor of Cookeville shared the list on Tuesday to his Facebook page.

All visitors must follow the guidelines, such as:

Most must enter through the North Tower main entrance

Labor and delivery patients and visitors may enter through East entrance for COVID-19 screening

Same day patients will enter through West Entrance; Visitors park and enter through North Tower main entrance for COVID-19 screening

Put on mask before entering the building

Wear a mask the entire time you’re in the hospital

Wear an armband with patient name and room number

Visitors must stay in the room, cannot go to the gift shop, cafeteria or out to smoke

The following guidelines were released regarding overnight visitation:

Overnight visitors will be screened by the nurse each morning.

One parent/guardian per pediatric patient allowed

One support person in the birthing center allowed

For end of life situations- overnight stays must be approved by attending physician

