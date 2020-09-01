Cookeville Regional Medical Center releases new visitation guidelines

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cookeville Regional Medical Center (CRMC) released a new set of visitation guidelines.

The mayor of Cookeville shared the list on Tuesday to his Facebook page.

All visitors must follow the guidelines, such as:

  • Most must enter through the North Tower main entrance
  • Labor and delivery patients and visitors may enter through East entrance for COVID-19 screening
  • Same day patients will enter through West Entrance; Visitors park and enter through North Tower main entrance for COVID-19 screening
  • Put on mask before entering the building
  • Wear a mask the entire time you’re in the hospital
  • Wear an armband with patient name and room number
  • Visitors must stay in the room, cannot go to the gift shop, cafeteria or out to smoke

The following guidelines were released regarding overnight visitation:

  • Overnight visitors will be screened by the nurse each morning.
  • One parent/guardian per pediatric patient allowed
  • One support person in the birthing center allowed
  • For end of life situations- overnight stays must be approved by attending physician

