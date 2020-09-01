Cookeville Regional Medical Center releases new visitation guidelines

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cookeville Regional Medical Center (CRMC) released a new set of visitation guidelines.
The mayor of Cookeville shared the list on Tuesday to his Facebook page.
All visitors must follow the guidelines, such as:
- Most must enter through the North Tower main entrance
- Labor and delivery patients and visitors may enter through East entrance for COVID-19 screening
- Same day patients will enter through West Entrance; Visitors park and enter through North Tower main entrance for COVID-19 screening
- Put on mask before entering the building
- Wear a mask the entire time you’re in the hospital
- Wear an armband with patient name and room number
- Visitors must stay in the room, cannot go to the gift shop, cafeteria or out to smoke
The following guidelines were released regarding overnight visitation:
- Overnight visitors will be screened by the nurse each morning.
- One parent/guardian per pediatric patient allowed
- One support person in the birthing center allowed
- For end of life situations- overnight stays must be approved by attending physician
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
MORE COVERAGE
COVID-19 in Tennessee
(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )