1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Mayor confirms 1st case of COVID-19 in Putnam County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The first case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Putnam County and there may be as many as seven other cases, according to county mayor Randy Porter.

In a news conference Friday alongside Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton, Mayor Porter said the Tennessee Department of Health had contacted him and reported at least one confirmed case of the virus within the county.

“There possibly can be others, maybe up to seven, but this information is so fluid,” Porter said.

He explained the patients may not be from the county itself, but simply tested there.

“We’re having folks come from surrounding counties, all the way as far as Murfreesboro and Nashville, coming up here to be tested, so if we have a positive show up, it’s not going to be attributed to Putnam County. It will be attributed to wherever they live at,” Porter said.

Mayor Shelton added, “if someone from Putnam County were to be in another city and be tested, it attributes back to the county of residence.”

The Tennessee Department of Health releases updated numbers of confirmed cases in the state at 2 p.m. daily.

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount1
Bradley1
Campbell1
Cheatham2
Cumberland1
Davidson101*
Dickson2
Dyer1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton5
Jefferson1
Knox3
Maury1
Montgomery3
Robertson2
Rutherford1
Sevier1
Shelby4
Sullivan 1
Sumner11
Tipton1
Williamson35
Wilson 3
Residents of other states/countries40
Total Casesas of (3/20/20)228

Red Cross Blood Donation Sites

Cannon County – Woodbury Community, Lions Club Building, 634 Lehman Street, Woodbury, TN 37190

Hamilton County – American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee, 4115 South Access Road, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Rutherford County – Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Montgomery County – American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37043

Davidson County – Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories