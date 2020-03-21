Mayor confirms 1st case of COVID-19 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The first case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Putnam County and there may be as many as seven other cases, according to county mayor Randy Porter.

In a news conference Friday alongside Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton, Mayor Porter said the Tennessee Department of Health had contacted him and reported at least one confirmed case of the virus within the county.

“There possibly can be others, maybe up to seven, but this information is so fluid,” Porter said.

He explained the patients may not be from the county itself, but simply tested there.

“We’re having folks come from surrounding counties, all the way as far as Murfreesboro and Nashville, coming up here to be tested, so if we have a positive show up, it’s not going to be attributed to Putnam County. It will be attributed to wherever they live at,” Porter said.

Mayor Shelton added, “if someone from Putnam County were to be in another city and be tested, it attributes back to the county of residence.”

The Tennessee Department of Health releases updated numbers of confirmed cases in the state at 2 p.m. daily.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Cheatham 2 Cumberland 1 Davidson 101* Dickson 2 Dyer 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 5 Jefferson 1 Knox 3 Maury 1 Montgomery 3 Robertson 2 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 4 Sullivan 1 Sumner 11 Tipton 1 Williamson 35 Wilson 3 Residents of other states/countries 40 Total Cases – as of (3/20/20) 228

