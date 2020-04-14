Construction site employee tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Although many people are working from home, Nashville builders are still hard at work.

On Monday, Turner Construction confirmed to News 2 that one of their employees tested positive for COIVD-19.

In a statement, Business Manager W. Kevin Williams said the employee was diagnosed April 8, but hadn’t been on the jobsite since April 3 after coming down with symptoms. After learning about the diagnosis, Turner temporarily closed the job site to clean and operations resumed April 13.

The company has implemented protocols like adding additional wash stations, staggering shifts and making stairwells one-way to avoid cross traffic.

Turner Construction is known for past projects like the Tennessee State Museum and the expansion of Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital.

William said the employee is doing well and any workers who may have been in close contact with him or her have been notified.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 23 Benton 4 Bledsoe 8 Blount 46 Bradley 32 Campbell 11 Cannon 7 Carroll 12 Carter 3 Cheatham 18 Chester 5 Claiborne 4 Clay 4 Cocke 5 Coffee 11 Cumberland 43 Davidson 1,207 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 30 Dyer 22 Fayette 36 Fentress 2 Franklin 21 Gibson 20 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 27 Grundy 23 Hamblen 6 Hamilton 109 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 24 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 7 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 173 Lake 4 Lauderdale 9 Lawrence 13 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 16 Macon 26 Madison 68 Marion 26 Marshall 9 Maury 33 McMinn 5 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 8 Montgomery 102 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 5 Perry 4 Polk 5 Putnam 87 Roane 5 Robertson 88 Rutherford 250 Scott 9 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,331 Smith 10 Stewart 4 Sullivan 42 Sumner 454 Tipton 50 Trousdale 20 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 42 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 318 Wilson 143 Residents of other states/countries 260 Pending 46 Total Cases – as of (4/13/20) 5,610

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Davidson 16 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 10 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 2 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 21 Sullivan 1 Sumner 26 Trousdale 1 Williamson 4 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/13/20) 109

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE