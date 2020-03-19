Construction crews face challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

1  of  3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Almost no industry is left untouched by the COVID-19 pandemic. As it spreads, employers are forced to make operational changes.

Nashville’s construction industry is not immune. It would be nearly impossible for crews to execute some necessary functions independently.

News 2 found several examples of workers still in close proximity to each other on job sites.

The North American Building Trades Union established some guidelines for employers. According to their website, construction industry employers should:

  • Plan for office staff to have the ability to work from home
  • Provide soap and running water on all job sites for frequent handwashing
  • Provide hand sanitizer when soap and running water are impossible

NABTU said they are also working on social distancing guidelines.

In many industries, making adjustments in response to coronavirus is an ongoing conversation, as new information comes in by the hour.

Skanska, a construction corporation, told News 2 they have established a COVID-19 response team in every market to monitor new developments and make changes for employees’ safety.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

