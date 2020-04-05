924 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Department of Public Health says there are now 924 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

That is an increase of 68 cases in 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 85 years.

Health officials have confirmed a total of six deaths in Davidson County.

Thirty-two individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 remain hospitalized, and 125 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 204 calls on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

