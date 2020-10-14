Concerned residents call Metro police over large worship gathering in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Newly released dispatch calls gave a closer look at a large worship gathering in downtown Nashville that’s now under investigation.

The “Let Us Worship” event was held Sunday afternoon outside the Metro Courthouse. Video shared on social media showed thousands of people crammed together with no social distancing or masks in sight.

People nearby called Metro police dispatch when they saw the event happening.

“They’re having some type of event in the square of the courthouse and there, like, is no one wearing masks. I got in the parking garage so I paid for it. There’s people getting on the elevators without masks with me. I was hoping you could send someone down there to do a little bit of mask enforcement cause there’s no social distancing,” said one caller. “They’re like all getting on elevators – tons of people. And no one’s wearing a mask.”

The organizer said on social media that “It’s officially a protest, so it’s legal.”

According to Metro Health, the event organizer did not submit an application to the health department or a permit application to any metro department.

“I was calling because there is a concert in front of my apartment building, like 70% of the people are not wearing masks. There’s got to be over 1,000+ people on the green in front of the courthouse,” another caller said. “Dispatcher: Do you want to talk to officers when they go out there? Caller: Honestly no, because when they get here it’s already mayhem. I personally just don’t want to go outside. I walk my dog out there and there are so many people coming.”

Metro public health said they were continuing to investigate, and the department was working with other metro agencies, and would “pursue appropriate penalties against the organizer.”

