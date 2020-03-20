Company offers non-contact food delivery in Middle Tennessee amid COVID-19 concerns

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As dine-in options become limited in Middle Tennessee, one company is offering “non-contact” food delivery.

Premium Food Delivery is offering non-contact deliveries in Springfield, Greenbrier, and White House. Customers can place orders online or over the phone and the delivery will be placed on their doorstep, instead of handing it directly to customers.

Premium Food Delivery’s owner Matt Richardson says his goal is to keep both his customers and workers safe.

“If we get sick, we can’t help anybody and there’s a high demand for our help right now,” Richardson said. “We have lots of people depending on us, so we have to protect our people however we can.”

Richardson said he got the idea after talking to workers in the medical supply field about how they were making safe deliveries. Non-contact deliveries became an option on March 17, but became mandatory for the company on March 18. All deliveries will be non-contact until further notice.

The Tennessee Department of Health says at this time, food is not a likely source for COVID-19, however, they do think non-contact deliveries are a good idea. They advise restaurants to not let employees work if they have a cough, fever, or shortness of breath. Thoroughly cleaning food containers and washing hands is also very important.

