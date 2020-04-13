Community’s support helping healthcare workers face COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dr. Chris Jones, Chief of Staff at Centennial Medical Center, never anticipated a medical fight like the one facing him.

“This is our moment, and we really need to make sure we do this right. I never thought we’d ever see anything like this. This is on the same order of magnitude as the preparation that we needed for WWII for our country to be successful,” said Dr. Jones.

Medical leaders are now strategizing the best attack on COVID-19.

“Sometimes in a loving way, we’re really getting after one another to say hey, do we do ‘A’ or do we do ‘B'”, Jones continued, “people have strong opinions, but it comes from a great place in just wanting the institution to be so well prepared.”

Dr. Jones, like many others, is also balancing a full plate at home. “I live with my wife in Williamson County and between us, we have 5 children. So, when I go home I have challenges here and I have challenges there. Which is great,” he laughed.

Now homeschooling, social distancing, even the way he gets dressed, has changed, “I wear one set of clothes into the hospital. I change in my office after I’ve been in the hospital all day. I wear a second set home. As soon as I get home, I shower up and leave that set of clothes in the garage.”

Yet, despite what you might expect, Dr. Jones is humbled by the adjustments. “As hard as it is for us to be here, it is so hard to be at home. Being at home is an act of love here. You’re giving up a lot by being at home and keeping distance from your friends and family. “

While separated, there’s still a sense of togetherness felt through words of encouragement and acts of kindness that don’t go unnoticed.

“There were about 20-30 patrol cars at about 11 am that were out and applauding the emergency room. It was really, really great!” said Jones.

The support gives those on the front lines the motivation to continue. “If this cataclysm comes our way, then we’re going to be ready for it.”

