Community shows up to support Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital

RUTHEFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A powerful moment happened Wednesday in the parking lot of Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Emergency room nurse Rachel Rubalcaba captured video of a crowd of vehicles honking horns, with their occupants waving and shouting thank yous to the health care workers leaving their shift for the day. Some even had homemade signs with words of encouragement for the medical staff.
The health care professionals can be seen waving and clapping back, many with their phones out to capture the special moment.
“How AWESOME is Murfreesboro! So grateful to be a Nurse in this community! 💙👩🏻⚕️ #ERNurse,” she captioned the post.
Thank you to all medical professionals who are on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|10
|Bedford
|4
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|28
|Bradley
|14
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|3
|Carroll
|5
|Cheatham
|11
|Chester
|3
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|1
|Cumberland
|14
|Davidson
|423
|DeKalb
|5
|Dickson
|18
|Dyer
|3
|Fayette
|14
|Fentress
|1
|Franklin
|7
|Gibson
|6
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|15
|Grundy
|6
|Hamblen
|3
|Hamilton
|50
|Hardeman
|4
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|5
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|1
|Hickman
|1
|Houston
|1
|Humphreys
|2
|Jefferson
|6
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|78
|Lawrence
|2
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|2
|Loudon
|8
|Macon
|4
|Madison
|7
|Marion
|8
|Marshall
|1
|Maury
|17
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|1
|Meigs
|1
|Monroe
|5
|Montgomery
|27
|Morgan
|1
|Obion
|1
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Putnam
|31
|Rhea
|1
|Roane
|2
|Robertson
|35
|Rutherford
|86
|Scott
|3
|Sequatchie
|1
|Sevier
|9
|Shelby
|496
|Smith
|3
|Sullivan
|17
|Sumner
|201
|Tipton
|22
|Trousdale
|5
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|21
|Wayne
|1
|Weakley
|1
|White
|2
|Williamson
|148
|Wilson
|45
|Residents of other states/countries
|243
|Pending
|442
|Total Cases – as of (4/1/20)
|2,683
