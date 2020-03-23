Community members craft face masks to help stop the spread of Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Community members are stepping up to help with the shortage of supplies for in hospitals amid the COVID-19 outbreak, using their crafting skills to make face masks.

“I have like a little flowery one, I have unicorns, ‘I love you latte’…” said Mandy Womble as she showed News 2 her masks.

Womble, from Hendersonville, and Anastasia Fish, from Dickson, and are complete strangers — just two people among several across the country that are trying to help fight the novel Coronavirus pandemic any way they can.

“I have all this fabric and then I see all these people on the hip (Facebook) pages saying that they need masks and stuff and I’m like well I’m stuck in the house, might as well do something with it,” Womble explained.

“For the general public, I’m selling them for $15 dollars, and that covers 5 dollar material costs for the mask that the person receives, and that allows me to donate two to healthcare providers,” said Fish.

These aren’t the N-95 professional masks– the only kind proven to prevent the spread of the virus, but these ladies say they can help.

“It can help with the actual water droplets themselves, so they don’t like spread onto stuff,” Womble explained, “Some people are also putting charcoal filters in between them, which will help as well.”

“The masks that I’m making are an alternative to the disposable blue masks that healthcare professionals usually wear because there’s a shortage of those,” Fish said.

The shortage is significant across the entire country.

President Donald Trump asked construction workers to donate their N-95 masks to hospitals, as generic ones sell out in stores and prices skyrocket, like a shop in Nashville selling a box for $50 dollars Sunday.

Womble is giving hers out for free.

“I just want to give them to people,” she said, “I know money’s tight right now for everyone else, so might as well.”

The girls say the masks can be washed in hot water with a Lysol detergent and have a slit in between the fabric for a filter to be inserted.

If you’d like to contact Anastasia Fish, visit her Facebook page here. You can also donate to her here.

You can contact Mandy Womble through her crafting Facebook page at Sweet Caroline’s.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE