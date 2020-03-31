Breaking News
TDH: 2,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths in Tennessee
1  of  25
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Commissioner: Social Security, SSI benefits will be paid on time

Coronavirus

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEWS10) — Social Security and Supplemental Security Income payments will continue as scheduled, Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul said.

He said the payments will not be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He also issued a reminder to not give out personal information or payment via gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash to anyone posing to be from the Social Security Agency or the Department of the Treasury.

“I want our beneficiaries to be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping or somehow changing your Social Security payments, but that is not true. Don’t be fooled,” Saul said.

Saul said the Department of the Treasury is releasing information soon on how they will issue the payments under the new CARES Act. The economic impact payments will come from the Treasury not the Social Security agency.

For more information on social security benefits visit socialsecurity.gov

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories