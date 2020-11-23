Columbia theater closing indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shady Brook Cinemas is closing in Columbia indefinitely, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The post included the following statement:

“2020 has been a devastating year for so many businesses and it has certainly taken its toll on us as well. Many theaters across the nation are making the decision to close down for up to a year in hopes things will rebound. Mr. Vinson has made the heartbreaking decision to close indefinitely.”

The theater will have a few holiday specials over the next few weeks to celebrate with customers. If anyone has gift cards or coupons, they should use them by December 31, 2020. They will be expired/void after that date.

The theater will be open Wednesday night before Thanksgiving, as well as Thanksgiving afternoon and evening.

Regular weekend showtimes will also remain through the end of the year.

They will also host a few free Christmas classics on Christmas Eve. The theater is located in the 1900 block of Shady Brook Street in Columbia.

“This breaks our heart to make this announcement, but there simply hasn’t been enough support to maintain being open and we, like many other businesses, are at a loss for other solutions at this point.”