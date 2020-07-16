Columbia mayor, wife test positive for COVID-19

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of Columbia and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mayor Chaz Molder made the announcement in a tweet Thursday morning and said “our symptoms are mild, but they are present.”

Molder said he and his wife, Liz, will continue to self-isolate “until the virus runs its course.”

He added, “this virus is serious and does not discriminate. Please remain vigilant.”

