Columbia company switches from fake fog to sanitizer

Foggy's Fog

(Photo: WKRN)

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) —On any given day, you’ll find Froggy’s Fog making theatrical effects like fake fog, snow or foam.

Their clients range from major motion pictures, to Disneyland, to Broadway. But now, their product is hand sanitizer, and their clients are the folks on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott Karan, the company’s marketing director, says that glycerin, which is one of the ingredients that goes into making fake fog, is also an ingredient in hand sanitizer. No surprise, they had plenty of it. In fact, the only sanitizer ingredient they didn’t have was alcohol, but multiple local distilleries did!

“They offered to get us some alcohol if we would give them glycerin,” Karan told News 2. “So what that did was we would start producing hand sanitizer, and they would start producing hand sanitizer. So we kind of teamed up with them!”

Foggy's Fog
(Photo: WKRN)

But wait! There’s more. On top of jumping in to do their part, and helping local distilleries to do the same, the sudden boost in productivity allowed Froggy’s Fog to hire 30 people to help the cause.

They’re ideally trying to get their sanitizer out to first responders and hospital staff, but they’ve also allowed for some to be sold publicly, and it’s been an overwhelming success. In the span of just 48 hours, they received more than 8,000 orders!

Right now, the only thing Froggy’s Fog is missing, is a warehouse space with sprinklers to store everything. If you have a space that you’d like to rent, or donate to them for the time being, you can reach out to them here.

Foggy's Fog
(Photo: WKRN)

