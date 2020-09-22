Columbia Academy postpones homecoming due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Columbia Academy announced Tuesday the school’s homecoming is on hold due to COVID-19.

According to the school’s communications director, the academy’s head football coach tested positive for COVID-19 Monday and the team is now quarantining. Homecoming was scheduled for October 2. The academy plans to reschedule the event at a later date.

On Tuesday, the academy reported three active COVID-19 cases, including eight students and one staff member. That’s in addition to more than 100 students and three faculty members in quarantine.

The school is currently requiring masks in its upper school and is conducting daily temperature and symptom checks.

