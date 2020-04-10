Colts Chocolates sends sweet treats to Nashville seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Chocolate is delicious all year long, but it’s especially popular around Easter, which is this Sunday!

Just in time for the holiday, Nashville-based company Colts Chocolates will be offering a “buy one, give one” deal. For every online purchase, buyers will be able to send a sampler gift to someone who is in a nursing home, or assisted living facility, for just $5 — they normally cost $12.

“They can leave a note with their order, we’ll hand write the note, and give that to them,” Colts president Kate Bocher told News 2, “And just spread some cheer where people are shut in, and not able to get out, even more so than the rest of us.”

Colts Chocolate is partnering with nursing homes all around the area. Their first stop will be Azalea Trace Assisted Living, in Nashville.

