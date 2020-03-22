1  of  31
Closings
College students in Florida test positive for coronavirus after spring break trip

by: Nexstar Media Wire

TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) — Five University of Tampa officials said students are recovering after they tested positive for COVID-19 during spring break.

The university said the students were traveling together and with other UT students during spring break before testing positive. The school didn’t say where they went during their break or if they lived on or off campus.

The school did send its well wishes.

“We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery,” UT posted on Twitter Saturday night.

The university switched to online classes only on March 17.

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount1
Bradley1
Campbell2
Cheatham2
Cocke1
Cumberland2
Davidson140*
Dickson3
Dyer2
Fayette1
Greene1
Hamblen2
Hamilton7
Jefferson1
Knox4
Maury1
Monroe3
Montgomery3
Putnam5
Roane1
Robertson2
Rutherford5
Scott2
Sevier2
Shelby40
Sullivan 1
Sumner11
Tipton2
Washington2
Williamson47
Wilson 3
Residents of other states/countries59
Unknown10
Total Casesas of (3/21/20)371

