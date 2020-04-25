College student supports those on front lines of pandemic through tie dye

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — As a 20-year-old, Rena Mashinsky was enjoying her first year of college in New York City when COVID-19 hit.

She was able to make it home to Memphis before the city’s big outbreak, but her friends didn’t. She knew she had to do something to help.

That’s where Tie-Dyed in Tennessee came in.

Mashinsky tie-dyes clothing for purchase, and all of the money goes to doctors and nurses on the front lines.

“I have a form where you just go into the form and select whether you want a t-shirt or sweatshirt. You select your color combination and it rings you up right there on the form.”

“You still have school right? That’s still a thing?”

“Yeah it’s been school and tie dying. That’s what it’s been like,” she said. “I’ve just been balancing both of those things.”

It’s time well spent.

Just 48 hours after a post on Instagram, Mashinsky had 200 orders. She’s also received several messages from buyers extending their support, and even nurses and doctors themselves sharing their stories.

“I just can’t stress enough how important they are right now.”

