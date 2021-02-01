College enrollment drops dramatically

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- College enrollment continues to drop due to pandemic uncertainty. Analyzing numbers is part of Byron Lewis’ job as VP of Enrollment Management for Lipscomb University.
“If you’re like me, and you’re constantly looking at the numbers year over year, you’ve got some concerns,” Lewis says.
Students have expressed, there’s more on their plate now than ever before. “The college application processes has been moved to the back burner at this time. [They’re] just trying to figure out – How am I supposed to do school virtually? How am I supposed to do the things my family needs to help us just move on day to day?” explained Lewis.
Freshman enrollment declined an unprecedented 13.1-percent nationally in Fall 2020 over the previous year, according to a report issued by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
“First generation, lower socioeconomic minority students, [there’s been a] significant decline in applications for those students,” Lewis said.
Some students site financial hardships, others say virtual learning creates a void. “They’re just not getting the counseling support that they need to be able to get from point A to point B. It’s a confusing process, all the way along, for anybody.”
A private university, Lipscomb bucked the trend and had an increase in fall and spring enrollment, but the student population shifted. “Out of state transfer students are up for Lipscomb right now,” Lewis says, “And, it’s offsetting some of our losses locally.”
The local loss felt the hardest at the community college level which serve as feeder schools for many universities. “Columbia State, Vol State, Nashville State, some of the community colleges locally where we should have had a really robust number of applications at this point, we’ve seen some declines.”
Lewis is focused on getting the word out. “It’s not too late to apply. Don’t just not get into the game.”
He encourages students to reach out to college enrollment centers for help.
