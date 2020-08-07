Coffee County Schools will move to hybrid schedule due to increasing COVID-19 cases

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Coffee County Schools announced it will move to a hybrid schedule beginning Wednesday, August 12 due to an increase in active COVID-19 cases.

The hybrid model splits students up into two groups. Students in Group A will attend school on Mondays and Wednesdays and students in Group B will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Fridays will serve as distance learning days. Hybrid learning is part of the school’s reentry plan if the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate rises above .5%. The school plans to move back to traditional learning once case rates are below .5% for at least two consecutive weeks.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

