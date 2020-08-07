Coffee County Schools will move to hybrid schedule due to increasing COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Coffee County Schools announced it will move to a hybrid schedule beginning Wednesday, August 12 due to an increase in active COVID-19 cases. 

The hybrid model splits students up into two groups. Students in Group A will attend school on Mondays and Wednesdays and students in Group B will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays.  

Fridays will serve as distance learning days. Hybrid learning is part of the school’s reentry plan if the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate rises above .5%. The school plans to move back to traditional learning once case rates are below .5% for at least two consecutive weeks.  

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories