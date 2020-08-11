Coffee County Schools announce mask requirement for students, staff

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — An announcement from the Coffee County School Board released on Tuesday said it had approved a “statement that requires the use of masks in district facilities.”

The board said every effort is being made to provide a safe learning environment for Coffee County students and staff. “Should a parent feel that their child cannot attend school under this requirement, the district will try to accommodate those students under the parent-choice virtual option.”

Applications for the virtual option can be obtained at the Coffee County Schools central office in the Administrative Plaza.

Coffee County Schools is asking for patience from families and the community as the new school year gets underway.

The mask mandate takes effect on August 12, the same day Coffee County schools move to a hybrid schedule due to an increase in active COVID-19 cases.

The mask guidelines will be reviewed on a regular basis and continuance will be at the discretion of the Director of Schools.

Masks will be required of all employees, students, and visitors under the following conditions:

Masks shall be worn in all areas, including transportation, when individuals are not separated by at least six feet.

If distancing is greater than six feet, the use of masks is at the discretion of school system personnel (ex: bus drivers, teachers, administration).

Documentation will be required for mask medical exemptions.

Mask use during extracurricular activities will be under the guidance of the governing body, such as TSSAA.

