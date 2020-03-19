Coffee County instructor finds creative way to teach kindergartners amid COVID-19 closures

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — With school districts across the state of Tennessee shut down amid concerns over the coronavirus, an elementary school teacher in Manchester has created a virtual classroom.

Working as a kindergarten teacher at New Union Elementary, Amanda McCain understood the importance of closing classes in the Coffee County School District, but she decided to brainstorm alternative ways of helping her students.

“My job is to teach. And even though we aren’t in school right now, my job doesn’t stop,” McCain explained. “Especially in kindergarten at such a turning point for them.”

Mrs. McCain, as her students know her, decided to take her classroom to Facebook. She created a group where she conducts daily lessons on Facebook Live, reading stories and teaching important concepts, allowing parents and students alike to interact and ask questions.

“I don’t want to send the message to them that school isn’t important just because something comes up,” McCain said.

She added, “I’m still their teacher. And it’s still the school year. And they’re still my babies.”

You can watch Mrs. McCain’s lessons on her Facebook group, “Mrs. McCain’s Kindergarten Class.”

