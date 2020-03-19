1  of  42
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools
coronavirus

Coffee County instructor finds creative way to teach kindergartners amid COVID-19 closures

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — With school districts across the state of Tennessee shut down amid concerns over the coronavirus, an elementary school teacher in Manchester has created a virtual classroom.

Working as a kindergarten teacher at New Union Elementary, Amanda McCain understood the importance of closing classes in the Coffee County School District, but she decided to brainstorm alternative ways of helping her students.

“My job is to teach. And even though we aren’t in school right now, my job doesn’t stop,” McCain explained. “Especially in kindergarten at such a turning point for them.”

Mrs. McCain, as her students know her, decided to take her classroom to Facebook. She created a group where she conducts daily lessons on Facebook Live, reading stories and teaching important concepts, allowing parents and students alike to interact and ask questions.

“I don’t want to send the message to them that school isn’t important just because something comes up,” McCain said.

She added, “I’m still their teacher. And it’s still the school year. And they’re still my babies.”

You can watch Mrs. McCain’s lessons on her Facebook group, “Mrs. McCain’s Kindergarten Class.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC Resources
TN Dept of Health

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories