Coffee County District Attorney says he won’t prosecute executive order violaters

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — During the COVID-19 pandemic many people have wondered how stay-at-home orders will be enforced.

Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott released a letter Wednesday saying he would not criminally prosecute anyone who violates Governor Bill Lee’s executive orders.

Northcott said he believed Governor Lee’s orders were vague and arbitrary, deeming them unconstitutional. He said he would not prosecute anyone engaging in otherwise legal activities, like operating a business.

Northcott does recommend people follow health guidance laid out by state health officials. His letter was only meant to comment on enforcement.

People violating orders could still face other consequences, like losing their business license.

District Attorneys Brent Cooper and Stephen Crump came out in support of the letter, saying they also would not criminally prosecute violators.