Coffee County deputies change response plan due to surge in COVID-19 case

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department announced they will switch to taking non-emergency reports over the phone, due to COVID-19.

The sheriff’s department announced the new protocol on Facebook Saturday, as COVID-19 cases spiked in the area. Deputies and investigators will still respond in person to emergencies.

In addition, county government buildings will be closed to the public beginning Monday, December, 21. The Coffee County Administrative Plaza and public libraries are included in the closure.

County officials plan to re-evaluate whether to reopen buildings on January 4.

At the end of last week, Coffee County reported more than 4,100 total COVID-19 cases, including 760 active cases.

