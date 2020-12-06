Coalition of Metro Nashville Public School parents to host ‘open schools’ rally in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The coalition of Metro Nashville Public School parents called ‘Let Nashville Parents Choose‘ is set to host a rally on Sunday afternoon.

The rally will be held at Metro Nashville Public Schools main office on Bransford Avenue.

It begins at 2 p.m. The post says to ‘arrived masked and motivated for a safe in-person learning option for all’.

The mission on their website has the following message:

We are a coalition of Metro Nashville Public School (MNPS) parents advocating that we have the choice to resume in-classroom education for our children. We respect every parent’s right to choose – whether they select in-classroom or virtual learning. Parents, not administrators, should decide what’s best for their child.

MNPS leadership is not allowing that choice for all students, and the time for delay and “phases” and “if conditions permit” has passed. We demand that Dr. Adrienne Battle and Mayor John Cooper reopen all campuses immediately. We believe that this can be done safely and that the well-being of our children depends on that option.

