1  of  20
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

CMT Music Awards moved to October amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CMT logo

(CMT)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – CMT is moving the 2020 CMT Music Awards from June 3 to October 14.

A statement released by the network says their priority has been rebuilding Nashville after the tornado and making sure their fans, employees, artists and partners are safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

You can read the full statement below:

The 2020 CMT Music Awards, originally slated for June 3, 2020, will move to Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Our top priority this last month has been rebuilding our hometown of Nashville following the tornado and ensuring the safety of our fans, employees, artists and partners during the COVID-19 crisis. As we look forward to celebrating country music’s biggest stars together with our community and viewers, we will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and local public health officials.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories