CMA funds 5 more nonprofits as part of $3M COVID-19 relief commitment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Country Music Association announced Monday its Music Industry COVID Support (MICS) initiative will partner with five additional nonprofits as part of CMA’s $3 million commitment to COVID-19 assistance.

The Nashville-based trade organization Monday outlined additional funding to five nonprofit partners—Music Health Alliance, Musically Fed, Notes for Notes, Porter’s Call and The Store—which, along with previous nonprofit investments, will be funded through CMA’s COVID-19 commitment that began in early 2020.

Established as a portal for key resources in the categories of food supply, health and wellness, and career services, MICS helps to connect industry professionals with appropriate nonprofit partners offering critical support, according to a press release. Click here for more details on the MICS initiative.

“Awareness is key. We are leaning on our entire industry to help us share these essential resources with those in need and keep our people healthy and stable,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “Right now, we recognize the immediacy related to food supply, healthcare and career services, and these five organizations are providing incredible support to music professionals. With the prospect of a vaccine being widely available in the coming months, we will continue to invest in the future of our industry, and the needs required, as we near the return of live touring.” In the state of Tennessee alone, more than 50,000 music jobs have been impacted by the health crisis, and that number is estimated to be hundreds of thousands more nationwide. At the onset of the pandemic, CMA donated $1 million to The Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund in addition to a $100,000 donation to Music Health Alliance. CMA has continued to analyze and assess the specific needs of music professionals to determine the most vital resources and services to provide. Those in need are encouraged to visit CMAmics.com and utilize the new chatbot feature to learn more about specific resources available. CMA will announce further nonprofit investments in the coming weeks and months. Learn more about the five newly funded nonprofits below. “I am 49, married for 22 years and we have four children. I have been a touring musician and a guitar tech for most of my adult life. Due to the pandemic, I have had to get on unemployment, Medicaid for the kids and food assistance. I have never been on either as I have always worked to take care of my family. Now the pandemic relief part of the unemployment has expired, I am reduced to a minimal amount. I am not sure in these times that my livelihood is sustainable without being able to tour for work.” –Shannon “I am 35 years old and have worked in live events/touring since I was 18 years old. Touring is all I have ever known as a career. My husband is 48 and has been touring for 25 years. Never in either of our wildest dreams did we think that we would lose our entire industry because of a pandemic. And just like that – overnight. I have been in a dark place mentally, because I feel like no one understands unless they are one of us.” –Laura, New Orleans

Music Health Alliance

Based in Nashville, Music Health Alliance has provided free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 13,000 music industry members in 48 states across the U.S. and saved the music community more than $63,000,000 nationwide by providing advocacy and access to lifesaving transplants, medicine, mental health resources, end of life care and many other necessary services. In response to the pandemic, Music Health Alliance’s COVID-19 Relief Plan was created to provide direct support for the immediate needs of music industry professionals and their families during this public health crisis through relief grants, simplified solutions, and a comprehensive database of resources. MHA fights so those in our industry never have to feel alone in a health crisis and removes obstacles so patients can receive lifesaving care. Its services are free to any person who has worked in the music industry for three or more years or who has credited contributions to four commercially released recordings or videos. Spouses, partners, and children of qualifying individuals may also receive access to the non-profit’s services from birth to end of life. Entirely funded through grants and individual and corporate donations, financial support from the music community is critical to continue MHA’s advocacy and free services. For every $1 donation, MHA is able to provide $30 in life-saving healthcare resources to Heal The Music. For more information, visit MusicHealthAlliance.com.

Musically Fed

Under normal circumstances, Musically Fed works with artists, promoters, management and venues nationwide to donate unused backstage meals to community organizations to feed the hungry and food insecure. In response to the health crisis, Musically Fed stepped up to the plate when it saw its own industry in need of assistance. By partnering with other organizations, Musically Fed is providing food to those in need and the entertainment industry. Mobilizing in cities heavily populated with music professionals, Musically Fed has and will continue to host drive-thru events where cars will be able to receive food supplies. For more information, including details about future drive-thru events, visit MusicallyFed.org.

Notes for Notes

Notes for Notes is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing youth with free access to music instruments, instruction and recording environments so that music can become a profoundly positive experience in their lives. Due to limitations with students able to meet in person to take advantage of Notes for Notes programming, the organization has created new opportunities to engage with youth virtually. The organization plans to launch Project Playback Payback, allowing out-of-work musicians and industry professionals employment opportunities while directly making an impact in the lives of aspiring young musicians. For more information, visit NotesforNotes.org.

Porter’s Call

Porter’s Call works with full-time recording artists from all genres to offer counsel, support and encouragement at no charge. The nonprofit’s goal is to help those it serves stay emotionally healthy so they can keep playing the music they love. Due to the pandemic, Porter’s Call services are currently 100% related to COVID-19. They come alongside artists experiencing anxiety, depression, relational problems, addiction and more. For more information, visit PortersCall.com.

The Store

The Store, co-founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in partnership with Belmont University, operates as a free grocery store allowing people to shop for their basic needs during economic hardship and in a manner that protects the dignity and fosters hope. The Store opened in mid-March 2020 but as the COVID-19 pandemic became rampant, it had to quickly revise the service plan. Curbside pickup for regular clients and deliveries to the elderly in the community was implemented. Since opening, The Store has provided over one million meals to the Nashville community. For more information, visit TheStore.org.