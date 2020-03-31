1  of  25
CMA Fest 2020 canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

CMA FEST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – CMA Fest will not take place in 2020. The cancellation comes amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

CMA Fest will return next year, June 10-13, 2021.

Organizers will honor this year’s four-day passes next year. If you would prefer to get a refund, they are providing full reimbursement upon request, if your passes were purchased through Ticketmaster or the CMA Fest Box Office.

The full announcement from CMA Fest’s website can be seen below:

After careful deliberation, and in following the latest guidance from national, state and local authorities, we are sad to announce that CMA Fest will not take place in 2020.

Whether you planned to attend CMA Fest for the first time, or you have attended many times throughout the last 48 years, we know how special this festival is for Country Music fans around the globe and that many will be disappointed by this decision. As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and well-being of our fans, artists, staff and Country Music community.

We will honor four-day passes purchased for this year’s event for CMA Fest 2021. However, if you prefer a full refund, we will provide one upon request if your passes were purchased through Ticketmaster or the CMA Fest Box Office. Those who purchased passes through non-official channels should contact the seller directly. Within the next 24-48 hours, all four-day pass purchasers will receive an email with further instructions.

We greatly appreciate your understanding and patience, as our actions are always in the best interest of our Country Music community. In the coming weeks and months, we will continue to bring Country fans and artists together to celebrate the unique spirit and sense of unity that is at the heart of what CMA Fest stands for. We will also share information about future CMA events and ways to support those within our community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please keep yourself and your loved ones healthy and safe, and we hope you will join us for CMA Fest next year, June 10-13, 2021.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson9
Bedford1
Benton3
Bledsoe2
Blount10
Bradley9
Campbell4
Cannon2
Carroll5
Cheatham8
Chester3
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland11
Davidson 364
DeKalb4
Dickson12
Dyer3
Fayette10
Fentress1
Franklin5
Gibson5
Giles1
Greene12
Grundy2
Hamblen2
Hamilton40
Hardeman1
Hardin 1
Hawkins4
Haywood2
Henry1
Houston1
Jefferson5
Johnson2
Knox52
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon8
Macon3
Madison5
Marion6
Marshall1
Maury11
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe3
Montgomery13
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam24
Roane2
Robertson27
Rutherford57
Scott2
Sevier7
Shelby396
Smith1
Sullivan 11
Sumner164
Tipton16
Trousdale3
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington14
Wayne1
Weakley1
White1
Williamson111
Wilson 32
Residents of other states/countries192
Pending101
Total Casesas of (3/30/20)1,834

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

