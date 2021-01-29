CMA commits millions in effort to support music industry professionals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Like a light switch; one flick and it was dark.

The seats, like the stages, were empty and so were the wallets of those working behind the scenes at the shows.

“All of the work was gone instantly,” said Lori DeLancy, who has worked in the touring industry for 30 years. “Working in the environment we work in, you sometimes go from job to job and you have folks you call on… [now] they’re gone, the companies are gone…everything is just shut down and you don’t know for how long.”

At first, we all thought it would be a few weeks; then it was a few months. Now, DeLancy says she’s hoping for January 2022.

“It’s just instantly changed how we function on a day to day basis,” she said.

DeLancy works as a production coordinator and finds peace behind the scenes; since the pandemic she’s left feeling behind, just wanting to be seen.

“What sort of makes it good at our jobs is you don’t even know were there, and what’s been complicated during the pandemic is people don’t know we were there.”

The CMA does and they’re setting the stage for those in the entertainment industry, helping with food supply, health and wellness, as well as career services. The support is funded through CMA’s $3 million long-term COVID-19 commitment, Music Industry Covid Support or MICS.

The initiative is now connecting industry professionals, like DeLancy, to nonprofits helping amid the pandemic.

“I think I speak for everyone on staff – this is why CMA was created,” Tiffany Kerns, Vice President of CMA said. “Staff isn’t necessarily equipped to handle those types of things. However, we are equipped at identifying the best nonprofit partners and agencies that can help offset some of those services.”

This week, the organization announced additional funding for five nonprofit partners — Music Health Alliance, Musically Fed, Notes for Notes, Porter’s Call and The Store, which, along with previously announced partners, are funded through CMA’s $3 million COVID-19 commitment.

“[Musically Fed] was really the first group that stepped up and said ‘we see you,'” DeLancy said. “We went to the first drive they had there and guaranteed the food itself was just amazing, to not have to worry about that portion of the budget for a period of time was such a blessing.”

Scott DeLancey, Luke Lowes (Rhino Staging), Madison DeLancey, Lori DeLancey

Under normal circumstances, Musically Fed works with artists, promoters, management and venues nationwide to donate unused backstage meals to community organizations to feed the hungry and food insecure.

In response to the health crisis, Musically Fed stepped up to the plate when it saw its own industry in need of assistance. By partnering with other organizations, Musically Fed is providing food to those in need and the entertainment industry.

“We’re used to being the people who come in to help; we’re not necessarily used to being the people who received help, and it was difficult to get into that mindset of saying this time you do need help and that’s okay,” DeLancy said.

Musically Fed is holding a food drive Saturday for industry professionals from noon to 2:00 p.m. CT at Clair Global, located at 3327 Ambrose Avenue in Nashville.

Pre-registration is required.

Affected individuals wishing to sign up should contact info@musicallyfed.org or call 480-951-1882.

“This is just the start,” Kerns said. “Certainly we’ve spent nine months last year and I believe we’ll be spending the next nine to do everything we can to have a safe return.”