Clarksville Police Department lobbies to reopen to public Oct. 26

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lobbies at Clarksville Police Department offices will reopen to the public on Monday, October 26.

The police department made the announcement Friday afternoon; the announcement comes after the lobbies had been closed earlier this month due to several positive COVID-19 tests among administrative staff.

Office lobbies will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The lobby at police headquarters, located at 135 Commerce Street, will only allow up to six visitors inside at a time. Precinct offices located at 1584 Vista Lane and 211 Cunningham Lane are smaller. Therefore, there will be a visitor occupancy limit of two people at these locations.

The reopening comes with some modifications and visitors are asked to:

Wear face coverings.

Wait outside the lobby until an opening in available.

Practice social distancing while in the lobby or waiting outside.

Call for assistance instead of coming into an office if they are not feeling well.

To enhance social distancing and reduce potential exposure to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to limit office visits when possible and call or email the police department.

For emergencies, dial 9-1-1.

For general information, dial (931) 472-3600 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. To request a copy of a police report, send an email to police.records@cityofclarksville.com.

