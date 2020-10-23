Clarksville Police Department lobbies to reopen to public Oct. 26

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lobbies at Clarksville Police Department offices will reopen to the public on Monday, October 26.
The police department made the announcement Friday afternoon; the announcement comes after the lobbies had been closed earlier this month due to several positive COVID-19 tests among administrative staff.
Office lobbies will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The lobby at police headquarters, located at 135 Commerce Street, will only allow up to six visitors inside at a time. Precinct offices located at 1584 Vista Lane and 211 Cunningham Lane are smaller. Therefore, there will be a visitor occupancy limit of two people at these locations.
The reopening comes with some modifications and visitors are asked to:
- Wear face coverings.
- Wait outside the lobby until an opening in available.
- Practice social distancing while in the lobby or waiting outside.
- Call for assistance instead of coming into an office if they are not feeling well.
To enhance social distancing and reduce potential exposure to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to limit office visits when possible and call or email the police department.
- For emergencies, dial 9-1-1.
- For general information, dial (931) 472-3600 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- To request a copy of a police report, send an email to police.records@cityofclarksville.com.
