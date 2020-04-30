Clarksville pastor writes letter to Gov. Lee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Governor Bill Lee’s “Safer-at-Home” order comes to an end, Pastor Alvin Miller of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville felt moved by the Holy Spirit to speak up.

“To say we are not an essential business laid heavy on my heart, and I felt as though I needed to share that with him,” said Miller.

In a letter sent to the governor’s office, Pastor Miller writes, “I am very perplexed about your decision to open gyms, and other nonessential businesses, before you open churches.”

“Gyms”, Miller says, “are probably one of the most bacteria infested places that you can go.”

Which lead Miller to ask this questions, is the governor’s decision motivated by revenue?

He writes, “Are you denying churches and other religious institutions the right to fulfill their worship obligation to their god because of their tax-exempt status?”

“I asked the questions because, my concern is, you tell me a liquor store is considered essential business and a house of worship is not?”

Pastor Miller is confident, if his church followed the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, his congregation would remain safe.

“If restaurants can do it, if liquor stores can do it, if gymnasiums can do it, if retail stores can do it, why is it to say that the churches and the religious institutions can’t do it?” Miller asked.

News 2 reached out to the governor’s office and receive the following response.

“Places of worship were not closed by the Safer-at-Home order, but the governor has urged places of worship not to hold regular, large-gathering services to prevent people from getting sick. Though such facilities are not closed, persons should follow the Centers for Disease Control’s health guidelines as much as possible when using them.

Virtual gatherings by churches are encouraged, and a drive-in service where appropriate social distancing is practiced and people aren’t getting out of their cars and interacting at close range with each other, is vastly preferable to normal service.

We will be issuing guidance to places of worship this week.”

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE