Clarksville-Montgomery Schools will transition to remote learning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System won’t be returning to school buildings until January 4, 2021, according to an email message all families received Tuesday morning.

The email states staffing issues and an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 let to this decision. All traditional students will transition to remote learning Wednesday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 18. Monday, Dec. 21 is a pre-planned, district-wide remote learning day before winter break, so traditional students will not return to the school buildings until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Students will not go to the school building, as they will access learning via laptops provided by the district. Athletics and extracurriculars will also be cancelled or postponed. Teachers will be communicating with students on how to access lessons. For more information on that, click here.

The release also stated that last week, the White House Task Force classified Montgomery County as a red zone and the state’s new cases per 100,000 residents exceeded national averages. On Monday, the district reached a new record of 40 cases in 20 unique schools. In addition, about 400 employees were on COVID-19 related leave and more than 2,000 students had COVID-19 related absences. With substitutes assigned, there were still almost 140 unfilled teacher absences, according to the release.