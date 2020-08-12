Clarksville-Montgomery County launches COVID-19 dashboard

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Leaders from Clarksville and Montgomery County have been working with Austin Peay State University GIS to develop a user-friendly dashboard that shows COVID-19 related data and resources specific to Clarksville-Montgomery County.

The dashboard provides charts on the total number of COVID-19 cases, total tests, negative tests, total confirmed, total recovered, active cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. The dashboard also contains tabs that detail 14-day active cases, local COVID-19 resources, testing sites across the State of Tennessee, the State dashboard, and links to the most up-to-date CDC information.

“This dashboard is a comprehensive look at what is taking place in our own community. Partnering with the APSU GIS team has been fantastic. They are professionals at translating data into a usable form and we greatly appreciate their continued contributions,” Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett said.

The dashboard can be accessed by clicking here.

