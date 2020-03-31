Clarksville, Montgomery County issue their own ‘shelter at home’ orders

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Montgomery County Mayor and the Clarksville Mayor are taking matters into their own hands by issuing ‘shelter at home’ orders.

The mayors say while they have seen extraordinary cooperation from the community so far, issuing a shelter at home order is the next logical step to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts admits it was a difficult decision, but necessary to further protect the community.

“Given the growing numbers of people with the virus both in our community as well as around the state, world really we just felt it important to begin to tighten down further on activities so that we can, to use a well-worn phrase, flatten the curve and keep people safe. We have to take care of our community because we do have Fort Campbell in our community we want to make sure we protect our soldiers and their families as well, so that’s another reason why we are taking this next step,” Mayor Pitts explained.

It’s a step that many have called on Governor Bill Lee to make across the state.

“It would be nice to have a consistent message and I think more Mayors and community leaders are sensing that, so you are beginning to see a trend in that direction,” said Pitts.

The shelter at home order closes the doors to a long list of businesses that are not essential. While others like healthcare, banking, food production and gas stations will remain open.

Mayor Pitts says law enforcement will help regulate the order, but that they are not going to take a “heavy-handed approach.”

“We are not going to arrest people as a last result we will issue citations, but we don’t expect that to be a problem. I just beg people’s forbearance and patience while we try to do our part.”

The orders will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. April 1 and remain in effect until April 8. The orders can then be extended in seven-day increments.

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 2 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 25 Bradley 10 Campbell 4 Cannon 3 Carroll 5 Cheatham 10 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 11 Davidson 391 DeKalb 4 Dickson 17 Dyer 3 Fayette 12 Fentress 1 Franklin 5 Gibson 6 Giles 3 Greene 12 Grundy 4 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 48 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 4 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 2 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 66 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 4 Madison 5 Marion 5 Marshall 1 Maury 15 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 5 Montgomery 19 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 24 Rhea 1 Roane 2 Robertson 28 Rutherford 68 Scott 2 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 8 Shelby 428 Smith 2 Sullivan 13 Sumner 184 Tipton 21 Trousdale 4 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 14 Wayne 1 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 131 Wilson 39 Residents of other states/countries 190 Pending 307 Total Cases – as of (3/31/20) 2,239

