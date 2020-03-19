Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools closes through May 1 due to COVID-19

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools are closing for all students and staff for an additional month through Friday, May 1 with school expected to return to session on Monday, May 4.

According to the school system, the closures include before and after-school events as well as all athletic activities and practices. The date of return is subject to change depending on the recommendation of the CDC and Health Department officials.

