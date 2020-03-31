Clarksville firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A firefighter with Clarksville Fire Rescue has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home under doctor’s care.

According to Clarksville Fire Rescue, the unidentified firefighter is doing well. Shift co-workers are also self-isolating at this time for the next 14 days but are not experiencing any symptoms.

The affected firefighter last worked on March 25 and had no symptoms at the time. Co-workers that have not reported any symptoms can return to work on April 9 if no symptoms appear.

“This is our City workforce’s first confirmed case, and we are praying for our firefighter’s speedy recovery,” Mayor Joe Pitts said. “We are taking every precaution and following the recommended protocols to ensure the best possible outcome for our first responders and all our City employees.”

As the COVID-19 emergency unfolded, Clarksville Fire Rescue reports that they began a routine several weeks ago to limit access to stations and to screen calls for exposure potential. Crews also work to clean and sanitize all stations and apparatus a minimum of twice per shift. Crews also sanitize after any calls involved using personal protective equipment.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE