Clarksville City Hall adds new screening procedures

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The City of Clarksville is taking added precautions when it comes to letting people into City Hall.

The City released the following statement Friday evening:

Beginning Monday, March 30, all City Hall employees and visitors will report to the Loss Prevention desk on the main floor for a health screening. Screening is only required once for those who go in and out of City Hall throughout the day.

The process will include taking a person’s temperature with a “no contact” handheld temperature gun and answering several questions regarding that person’s health and recent interactions with people who may have COVID-19.

“We are taking these extra steps to further protect our employees and visitors that still have to conduct business in City Hall,” Mayor Joe Pitts said. “Maintaining a safe environment for everyone is our number one priority.”

This is just one of several steps the City is taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Clarksville Gas & Water and CDE Lightband have closed public lobbies, Clarksville Transit System has suspended fare collections and Clarksville Parks & Recreation has closed community centers and postponed or cancelled events.

All members of the public and businesses are strongly encouraged to follow and comply with guidance and directives issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and state and local departments of health.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 4 Bedford 1 Benton 2 Blount 6 Bradley 6 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 4 Cheatham 7 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Cumberland 6 Davidson 216 DeKalb 3 Dickson 9 Dyer 3 Fayette 3 Franklin 3 Gibson 2 Greene 8 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 30 Hardin 1 Hawkins 2 Houston 2 Jefferson 5 Knox 31 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 6 Macon 1 Madison 3 Marion 2 Maury 7 McMinn 3 Meigs 1 Monroe 2 Montgomery 9 Overton 1 Perry 2 Putnam 13 Roane 1 Robertson 22 Rutherford 39 Scott 2 Sevier 6 Shelby 201 Smith 1 Sullivan 6 Sumner 58 Tipton 10 Unicoi 1 Washington 10 White 1 Williamson 91 Wilson 20 Residents of other states/countries 141 Pending 172 Total Cases – as of (3/27/20) 1,203

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

