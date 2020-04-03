Clarksville boy diagnosed with coronavirus: ‘I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A six-year-old Clarksville boy diagnosed with the novel coronavirus last month is thanking his community for their prayers, cards and gifts.

In a video message provided to News 2 by Sabrina Bostain, her son Joseph proclaims, “I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19.”

Back on March 20, Sabrina Bostain said her son, who has cystic fibrosis, had tested positive for the coronavirus. She explained he had experienced a fever, cough and fatigue earlier in the week, so she was able to get him tested for the virus.

When the test came back positive, Joseph, a student at East Montgomery Elementary School, had been quarantined at home. His mother said Friday that he still had about a week in isolation before he would be tested again and deemed clear of the virus.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Montgomery County had 37 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 6 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 32 Bradley 18 Campbell 4 Cannon 4 Carroll 5 Cheatham 11 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 3 Cumberland 16 Davidson 617 DeKalb 5 Dickson 20 Dyer 5 Fayette 14 Fentress 1 Franklin 8 Gibson 6 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 16 Grundy 8 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 61 Hardeman 4 Hardin 2 Hawkins 7 Haywood 2 Henry 4 Hickman 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 2 Jackson 2 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 92 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 2 Lewis 2 Lincoln 2 Loudon 9 Macon 5 Madison 13 Marion 13 Marshall 2 Maury 18 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 5 Montgomery 37 Morgan 1 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 2 Polk 1 Putnam 37 Roane 3 Robertson 41 Rutherford 113 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 10 Shelby 570 Smith 3 Sullivan 17 Sumner 268 Tipton 24 Trousdale 6 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 20 Wayne 2 Weakley 1 White 2 Williamson 199 Wilson 62 Residents of other states/countries 212 Pending 103 Total Cases – as of (4/2/20) 2,845

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Davidson 6 Greene 1 Hamilton 3 Knox 1 Marion 1 Obion 1 Rutherford 1 Shelby 5 Sullivan 1 Sumner 7 Trousdale 1 Williamson 3 Non-TN resident 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/2/20) 32

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE