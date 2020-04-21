Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
coronavirus

City officials working on timeline, strategy to reopen Nashville for business

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Nashville reopening

(Graphic: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will not be extending his “Safer at Home” order when it expires at the end of the month but he governor’s order differs from what the mayors of some cities across Tennessee are saying.

Eighty-nine of Tennessee’s counties will begin to reopen on May 1, but that might not be the case for businesses on Broadway and across Nashville that have been closed for nearly a month.

The state’s economic recovery group is even working with some industry leaders to get some businesses open as soon as Monday, April 27. Gov. Lee said he has been focused on the data, that the curve is flattening and the damage to the public’s health has been minimized.

The decision is drawing some criticism, but also gaining support. Even though Tennesseans will start going back to work, Governor Lee said residents still need to remain vigilant.

“We will continue to use that social distancing going forward because that is the way we can safely open businesses, that is the message, we want to allow people to work, allow people to live allow people to move in their society but do so in a safe way and we want to give guidance and measures and guidelines so people can do just that,” said Gov. Lee.

MORE: Local, state officials react to governor’s plan to reopen Tennessee

So how does this decision impact Nashville? Gov Lee said he is working closely with major metropolitan areas.

Gov Lee is helping Davidson, Shelby, Madison, Knox and Sullivan counties with their own re-opening strategies. Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Monday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Davidson County increased by 25% over the weekend and testing significantly increased.

Nashville still hasn’t hit the peak. Mayor Cooper said a lot of progress will be made on the city’s reopening strategy this week and residents should expect his safer at home order to be extended for a period of time.

“Now we must flatten the curve of the COVID-19 in our community and save lives, so I urge everyone to stay focused on preventing the spread of the virus. Please continue remaining at home whenever possible and wear face coverings whenever social distancing measures are difficult to maintain and you run your essential errands,” said Mayor Cooper.

We expect to learn more about Nashville’s reopening strategy and timeline at Mayor Cooper’s daily briefing Tuesday morning.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson16
Bedford76
Benton4
Bledsoe10
Blount46
Bradley37
Campbell13
Cannon8
Carroll15
Carter5
Cheatham22
Chester8
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee20
Crockett6
Cumberland58
Davidson 1,675
Decatur4
DeKalb12
Dickson46
Dyer28
Fayette46
Fentress4
Franklin27
Gibson31
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene35
Grundy25
Hamblen8
Hamilton118
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins27
Haywood13
Henderson4
Henry9
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys6
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox193
Lake4
Lauderdale16
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln10
Loudon23
Macon34
Madison87
Marion28
Marshall16
Maury34
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe11
Montgomery122
Moore2
Morgan5
Obion9
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam96
Rhea2
Roane8
Robertson116
Rutherford328
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier26
Shelby1,839
Smith14
Stewart6
Sullivan 45
Sumner518
Tipton83
Trousdale21
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren5
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley8
White4
Williamson357
Wilson 185
Residents of other states/countries273
Pending57
Total Casesas of (4/20/20)7,238

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton12
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam3
Rutherford7
Sevier1
Shelby35
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner31
Trousdale1
Williamson6
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20)152

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories