City officials working on timeline, strategy to reopen Nashville for business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will not be extending his “Safer at Home” order when it expires at the end of the month but he governor’s order differs from what the mayors of some cities across Tennessee are saying.

Eighty-nine of Tennessee’s counties will begin to reopen on May 1, but that might not be the case for businesses on Broadway and across Nashville that have been closed for nearly a month.

The state’s economic recovery group is even working with some industry leaders to get some businesses open as soon as Monday, April 27. Gov. Lee said he has been focused on the data, that the curve is flattening and the damage to the public’s health has been minimized.

The decision is drawing some criticism, but also gaining support. Even though Tennesseans will start going back to work, Governor Lee said residents still need to remain vigilant.

“We will continue to use that social distancing going forward because that is the way we can safely open businesses, that is the message, we want to allow people to work, allow people to live allow people to move in their society but do so in a safe way and we want to give guidance and measures and guidelines so people can do just that,” said Gov. Lee.

So how does this decision impact Nashville? Gov Lee said he is working closely with major metropolitan areas.

Gov Lee is helping Davidson, Shelby, Madison, Knox and Sullivan counties with their own re-opening strategies. Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Monday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Davidson County increased by 25% over the weekend and testing significantly increased.

Nashville still hasn’t hit the peak. Mayor Cooper said a lot of progress will be made on the city’s reopening strategy this week and residents should expect his safer at home order to be extended for a period of time.

“Now we must flatten the curve of the COVID-19 in our community and save lives, so I urge everyone to stay focused on preventing the spread of the virus. Please continue remaining at home whenever possible and wear face coverings whenever social distancing measures are difficult to maintain and you run your essential errands,” said Mayor Cooper.

We expect to learn more about Nashville’s reopening strategy and timeline at Mayor Cooper’s daily briefing Tuesday morning.

