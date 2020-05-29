coronavirus

City of Franklin cancels Fourth of July festivities

Coronavirus

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The City of Franklin announced it will not host its annual Fourth of July festivities amid COVID-19 concerns.  

This includes the city’s “Franklin on the Fourth” festival, fireworks, and evening concert.  

“It was a very difficult decision to cancel our Fourth of July events,” City Administrator Eric Stuckey said. “However, with the current guidelines for physical distancing and large gatherings, we feel canceling is the best decision to make at this time.”  

City officials plan to resume Fourth of July festivities in 2021.  

