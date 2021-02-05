City of Clarksville to reopen multiple facilities temporarily closed due to COVID-19

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The City of Clarksville announced it will reopen several of its recreational and customer service facilities on Monday, February 8.

Clarksville Gas & Water will reopen customer service center lobbies to the public on Monday, after closing them in mid-December because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the community. Masking and social distancing orders remain in place.

Customers are encouraged to use pay-by-phone, online bill pay, or payment drop boxes to avoid long call wait times or lines at the service centers.

Clarksville Parks & Recreation on Monday will reopen all three of its recreation centers, along with the New Providence Pool, Fort Defiance Civil War Park, and Interpretive Center, and the department’s main office also will reopen with normal hours on Monday. The centers, pool, and the fort will have limited occupancy, and masks will be required.

Clarksville Fire Rescue will open lobbies at its facilities and the Fire Prevention Division will resume normal duties on Monday, Feb. 8 in accordance with current masking and social distancing guidelines. Station tours and visits may resume, but they must be scheduled in advance and limited to groups of five or less. Participants must be pre-screened and documented for contact tracing, and masking and distancing guidelines must be followed.

Clarksville Finance & Revenue service windows at City Hall are open for property tax payments, issuing business licenses, permits, and parking collections. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays during February. The state Department of Motor Vehicles service window is not open.

Clarksville Transit Service is allowing two-thirds capacity on its buses and is enforcing the Presidential order requiring face masks on board all modes of public transit.