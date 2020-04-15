City leaders work toward goal of reopening Nashville’s economy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 continues to take a toll on local economies and Metro leaders are continuing to work toward reopening Nashville.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper said it all comes down to whether or not health and safety guidelines are being followed and all Nashvillians must do their part to flatten the curve.
Re-opening will take a lot of internal social protocols for all businesses, like having shields, masks, gloves, and other common sense measures to flatten the curve, according to Mayor Cooper.
Mayor Cooper said if all those things happen with the curve flattening, then the city can get back to work.
He added residents should pay attention to when epidemiologists feel restrictions can be loosened and what metrics it would take to make those changes.
“I have a personal request for everybody, which is to take your temperature, help us, help us find the cases, isolate the people with the cases, be part of the solution, and I think in the weeks ahead, you will be hearing a lot of messages like that, how we can all work together to not only flatten the curve, but all get back to work sooner,” said Mayor Cooper.
Mayor Cooper said getting back to work will have to happen in phases over time as the city continues to monitor COVID-19.
As for when the state can reopen, President Trump said that decision will be left up to governors.
Governor Bill Lee has extended the state’s “stay-at-home” order through April 30.
The governor also said he is forming an economic council who will be in charge of coming up with a plan for re-opening the economy.
President Trump said he’d be putting a similar council together but the big decision will be in the hands of individual states.
“Again, we have one country but we have lots of different pieces. It’s a puzzle, we have beautiful pieces, beautiful states, with capable governors, they know when it’s time to open. We don’t want to put pressure on anybody, I’m not going to put any pressure on any governor to open,” explained President Trump.
Lee stressed that the transition will require careful balance of rebooting the economy and protecting Tennesseans from the virus outbreak.
“It’s time for us to consider ways to begin to open economies that will continue to provide for a recognition of the health and safety of our states and citizens. That’s what Tennessee will do, I think that’s what will happen nationally,” said Governor Lee.
Lee announced Monday the goal is to reopen Tennessee’s economy by May 1.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|15
|Bedford
|25
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|8
|Blount
|47
|Bradley
|33
|Campbell
|12
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|12
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|19
|Chester
|5
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|4
|Cocke
|7
|Coffee
|12
|Cumberland
|51
|Davidson
|1,237
|Decatur
|3
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|33
|Dyer
|22
|Fayette
|37
|Fentress
|3
|Franklin
|23
|Gibson
|21
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|27
|Grundy
|22
|Hamblen
|6
|Hamilton
|110
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|24
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|8
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|3
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|174
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|9
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|17
|Macon
|27
|Madison
|73
|Marion
|26
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|33
|McMinn
|5
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|9
|Montgomery
|101
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|8
|Overton
|6
|Perry
|4
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|92
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|92
|Rutherford
|253
|Scott
|10
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|22
|Shelby
|1,359
|Smith
|10
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|43
|Sumner
|466
|Tipton
|52
|Trousdale
|20
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|44
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|322
|Wilson
|145
|Residents of other states/countries
|253
|Pending
|136
|Total Cases – as of (4/14/20)
|5,823
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|18
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|11
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|26
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|27
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|5
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/14/20)
|124
