City leaders work toward goal of reopening Nashville’s economy

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 continues to take a toll on local economies and Metro leaders are continuing to work toward reopening Nashville.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said it all comes down to whether or not health and safety guidelines are being followed and all Nashvillians must do their part to flatten the curve.

Re-opening will take a lot of internal social protocols for all businesses, like having shields, masks, gloves, and other common sense measures to flatten the curve, according to Mayor Cooper.

Mayor Cooper said if all those things happen with the curve flattening, then the city can get back to work.

He added residents should pay attention to when epidemiologists feel restrictions can be loosened and what metrics it would take to make those changes.

“I have a personal request for everybody, which is to take your temperature, help us, help us find the cases, isolate the people with the cases, be part of the solution, and I think in the weeks ahead, you will be hearing a lot of messages like that, how we can all work together to not only flatten the curve, but all get back to work sooner,” said Mayor Cooper.

Mayor Cooper said getting back to work will have to happen in phases over time as the city continues to monitor COVID-19.

As for when the state can reopen, President Trump said that decision will be left up to governors.

Governor Bill Lee has extended the state’s “stay-at-home” order through April 30.

The governor also said he is forming an economic council who will be in charge of coming up with a plan for re-opening the economy.

President Trump said he’d be putting a similar council together but the big decision will be in the hands of individual states.

“Again, we have one country but we have lots of different pieces. It’s a puzzle, we have beautiful pieces, beautiful states, with capable governors, they know when it’s time to open. We don’t want to put pressure on anybody, I’m not going to put any pressure on any governor to open,” explained President Trump.

Lee stressed that the transition will require careful balance of rebooting the economy and protecting Tennesseans from the virus outbreak.

“It’s time for us to consider ways to begin to open economies that will continue to provide for a recognition of the health and safety of our states and citizens. That’s what Tennessee will do, I think that’s what will happen nationally,” said Governor Lee.

Lee announced Monday the goal is to reopen Tennessee’s economy by May 1.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson15
Bedford25
Benton4
Bledsoe8
Blount47
Bradley33
Campbell12
Cannon7
Carroll12
Carter3
Cheatham19
Chester5
Claiborne5
Clay4
Cocke7
Coffee12
Cumberland51
Davidson 1,237
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson33
Dyer22
Fayette37
Fentress3
Franklin23
Gibson21
Giles3
Grainger4
Greene27
Grundy22
Hamblen6
Hamilton110
Hardeman7
Hardin 2
Hawkins24
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston3
Humphreys4
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox174
Lake4
Lauderdale9
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon17
Macon27
Madison73
Marion26
Marshall9
Maury33
McMinn 5
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe9
Montgomery101
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton6
Perry4
Polk5
Putnam92
Roane5
Robertson92
Rutherford253
Scott10
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,359
Smith10
Stewart4
Sullivan 43
Sumner466
Tipton52
Trousdale20
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington44
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson322
Wilson 145
Residents of other states/countries253
Pending136
Total Casesas of (4/14/20)5,823

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Carter1
Davidson18
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton11
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon2
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby26
Sullivan1
Sumner27
Trousdale1
Williamson5
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/14/20)124

