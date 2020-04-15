City leaders work toward goal of reopening Nashville’s economy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 continues to take a toll on local economies and Metro leaders are continuing to work toward reopening Nashville.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said it all comes down to whether or not health and safety guidelines are being followed and all Nashvillians must do their part to flatten the curve.

Re-opening will take a lot of internal social protocols for all businesses, like having shields, masks, gloves, and other common sense measures to flatten the curve, according to Mayor Cooper.

Mayor Cooper said if all those things happen with the curve flattening, then the city can get back to work.

He added residents should pay attention to when epidemiologists feel restrictions can be loosened and what metrics it would take to make those changes.

“I have a personal request for everybody, which is to take your temperature, help us, help us find the cases, isolate the people with the cases, be part of the solution, and I think in the weeks ahead, you will be hearing a lot of messages like that, how we can all work together to not only flatten the curve, but all get back to work sooner,” said Mayor Cooper.

Mayor Cooper said getting back to work will have to happen in phases over time as the city continues to monitor COVID-19.

As for when the state can reopen, President Trump said that decision will be left up to governors.

Governor Bill Lee has extended the state’s “stay-at-home” order through April 30.

The governor also said he is forming an economic council who will be in charge of coming up with a plan for re-opening the economy.

President Trump said he’d be putting a similar council together but the big decision will be in the hands of individual states.

“Again, we have one country but we have lots of different pieces. It’s a puzzle, we have beautiful pieces, beautiful states, with capable governors, they know when it’s time to open. We don’t want to put pressure on anybody, I’m not going to put any pressure on any governor to open,” explained President Trump.

Lee stressed that the transition will require careful balance of rebooting the economy and protecting Tennesseans from the virus outbreak.

“It’s time for us to consider ways to begin to open economies that will continue to provide for a recognition of the health and safety of our states and citizens. That’s what Tennessee will do, I think that’s what will happen nationally,” said Governor Lee.

Lee announced Monday the goal is to reopen Tennessee’s economy by May 1.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 25 Benton 4 Bledsoe 8 Blount 47 Bradley 33 Campbell 12 Cannon 7 Carroll 12 Carter 3 Cheatham 19 Chester 5 Claiborne 5 Clay 4 Cocke 7 Coffee 12 Cumberland 51 Davidson 1,237 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 33 Dyer 22 Fayette 37 Fentress 3 Franklin 23 Gibson 21 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 27 Grundy 22 Hamblen 6 Hamilton 110 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 24 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 174 Lake 4 Lauderdale 9 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 17 Macon 27 Madison 73 Marion 26 Marshall 9 Maury 33 McMinn 5 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 9 Montgomery 101 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 6 Perry 4 Polk 5 Putnam 92 Roane 5 Robertson 92 Rutherford 253 Scott 10 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,359 Smith 10 Stewart 4 Sullivan 43 Sumner 466 Tipton 52 Trousdale 20 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 44 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 322 Wilson 145 Residents of other states/countries 253 Pending 136 Total Cases – as of (4/14/20) 5,823

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Carter 1 Davidson 18 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 2 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 26 Sullivan 1 Sumner 27 Trousdale 1 Williamson 5 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/14/20) 124

