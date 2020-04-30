coronavirus

City leaders extend ‘Safer-at-Home’ order for Nashville, release updated ‘roadmap’ for reopening

FILE – In this March 23, 2020, file photo, a man stands in the middle of Broadway to take a photo where the streets and sidewalks are normally filled in Nashville, Tenn. Many Nashville musicians have been without steady work for more than five weeks since the city shut down its clubs to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The city of Nashville released an update to its four-phase plan to get Music City back to work that will extend the city’s “safer-at-home” order.

Nashville’s economy will open in four phases and the city will only move to the next phase if there is positive improvement and stability in the metrics for 14 days.

The Safer At Home Order for Davidson County has been extended until at least Friday, May 8 for residents and businesses of Metro Davidson County.

The following conditions will remain in place until at least Friday, May 8:

  • Non-essential businesses stay closed. Thisbincludes restaurant dine-in services, retailbshops, gyms, and hair/nail salons.
  • No gatherings over 10 people.
  • Religious services and other large gatherings not allowed.
  • Everyone stays home unless you are an essential worker or you need to shop for food, pick up prescriptions, or visit the doctor or dentist.
  • Everyone wears masks or face coverings at all times if leaving home.
  • Everyone keeps at least 6 feet away from others at all times, including while outdoors.

The Order has been extended because the key public health metrics are not stable enough to begin reopening the city safely.

Nashville will only move to Phase One of the plan when the metrics are stable.

City leaders also released the number and moving average of COVID-19 cases from April 11 through April 24, the latest 14-day trend.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

CountyCases
Anderson27
Bedford169
Benton6
Bledsoe592
Blount55
Bradley48
Campbell14
Cannon11
Carroll18
Carter12
Cheatham42
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke16
Coffee35
Crockett7
Cumberland74
Davidson 2,454
Decatur4
DeKalb14
Dickson72
Dyer34
Fayette53
Fentress4
Franklin34
Gibson44
Giles7
Grainger5
Greene43
Grundy28
Hamblen17
Hamilton152
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins30
Haywood19
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman43
Houston5
Humphreys10
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson3
Knox221
Lake53
Lauderdale19
Lawrence17
Lewis2
Lincoln13
Loudon32
Macon39
Madison131
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury42
McMinn 89
McNairy11
Meigs8
Monroe16
Montgomery141
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton8
Perry8
Polk7
Putnam119
Rhea4
Roane7
Robertson139
Rutherford448
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier48
Shelby2,432
Smith20
Stewart7
Sullivan 48
Sumner619
Tipton98
Trousdale122
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren7
Washington54
Wayne4
Weakley21
White6
Williamson408
Wilson 250
Residents of other states/countries234
Pending42
Total Casesas of (4/29/20)10,366

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Cumberland1
Davidson25
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox5
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
McMinn1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford11
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner37
Trousdale1
Williamson9
Wilson4
Out of state3
Total Deaths (as of 4/29/20)195

