City leaders extend ‘Safer-at-Home’ order for Nashville, release updated ‘roadmap’ for reopening

FILE – In this March 23, 2020, file photo, a man stands in the middle of Broadway to take a photo where the streets and sidewalks are normally filled in Nashville, Tenn. Many Nashville musicians have been without steady work for more than five weeks since the city shut down its clubs to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The city of Nashville released an update to its four-phase plan to get Music City back to work that will extend the city’s “safer-at-home” order.

Nashville’s economy will open in four phases and the city will only move to the next phase if there is positive improvement and stability in the metrics for 14 days.

The Safer At Home Order for Davidson County has been extended until at least Friday, May 8 for residents and businesses of Metro Davidson County.

The following conditions will remain in place until at least Friday, May 8:

Non-essential businesses stay closed. Thisbincludes restaurant dine-in services, retailbshops, gyms, and hair/nail salons.

No gatherings over 10 people.

Religious services and other large gatherings not allowed.

Everyone stays home unless you are an essential worker or you need to shop for food, pick up prescriptions, or visit the doctor or dentist.

Everyone wears masks or face coverings at all times if leaving home.

Everyone keeps at least 6 feet away from others at all times, including while outdoors.

The Order has been extended because the key public health metrics are not stable enough to begin reopening the city safely.

Nashville will only move to Phase One of the plan when the metrics are stable.

City leaders also released the number and moving average of COVID-19 cases from April 11 through April 24, the latest 14-day trend.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

C ounty Cases Anderson 27 Bedford 169 Benton 6 Bledsoe 592 Blount 55 Bradley 48 Campbell 14 Cannon 11 Carroll 18 Carter 12 Cheatham 42 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 16 Coffee 35 Crockett 7 Cumberland 74 Davidson 2,454 Decatur 4 DeKalb 14 Dickson 72 Dyer 34 Fayette 53 Fentress 4 Franklin 34 Gibson 44 Giles 7 Grainger 5 Greene 43 Grundy 28 Hamblen 17 Hamilton 152 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 30 Haywood 19 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 43 Houston 5 Humphreys 10 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 3 Knox 221 Lake 53 Lauderdale 19 Lawrence 17 Lewis 2 Lincoln 13 Loudon 32 Macon 39 Madison 131 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 42 McMinn 89 McNairy 11 Meigs 8 Monroe 16 Montgomery 141 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 8 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 119 Rhea 4 Roane 7 Robertson 139 Rutherford 448 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 48 Shelby 2,432 Smith 20 Stewart 7 Sullivan 48 Sumner 619 Tipton 98 Trousdale 122 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 7 Washington 54 Wayne 4 Weakley 21 White 6 Williamson 408 Wilson 250 Residents of other states/countries 234 Pending 42 Total Cases – as of (4/29/20) 10,366

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee