Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Christian County, Kentucky reports multiple deaths from coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Three people in Christian County, Kentucky have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the county’s health department.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the Christian County Health Department said a 76-year-old man, an 86-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman had died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The department added that all three had underlying health conditions, but did not immediately release any additional details.

As of Wednesday, there were 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Christian County. 12 of those were listed as having recovered from the virus.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories