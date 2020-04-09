Christian County, Kentucky reports multiple deaths from coronavirus

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Three people in Christian County, Kentucky have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the county’s health department.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the Christian County Health Department said a 76-year-old man, an 86-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman had died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The department added that all three had underlying health conditions, but did not immediately release any additional details.

As of Wednesday, there were 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Christian County. 12 of those were listed as having recovered from the virus.

