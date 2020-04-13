Chinese-American group with connection to Wuhan helps front-line workers around Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A local Chinese-American organization, U.S TN Fujian Chamber of Commerce is expressing gratitude for Nashville’s essential workers and first responders, donating more than 15,000 masks.

With the COVD-19 crisis and a shortage of face masks for essential front-line workers, the group decided to purchase and donate face masks to hospitals and police stations.

“When I heard about frontline workers not having enough protective gear that made me really concerned,” Belle Huang said, a member of U.S TN Fujian Chamber of Commerce.

So far, they have donated 15,200 masks to the following locations:

Williamson County Medical Center (3000 masks)

Tristar Stone Crest Medical Center (1000 masks)

Curahealth Nashville (1000 masks)

Compassion Care Clinic (200 masks)

Tristar Summit Medical Center (1000 masks)

TriStar Centennial Medical Center (2000 masks)

TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center (1000 masks)

St. Martin Medical Center (1000 masks)

Metro Nashville Policy Department (5000 masks)

Our families know a lot of doctors and we were just thinking about how dangerous their jobs are and how at risk they are,” Huang said.

Two of those doctors are her aunt and uncle, fighting the good fight in Wuhan, China, where the deadly virus first began.

​”I had to hope for the best and now they’re fine so that’s all good, all I could do is pray for the best,” Huang said.

Additionally, Michael Zheng, president of the organization and owner of “Sichuan HotPot and Asian Cuisine”, has prepared lunches for many area police departments. Those include: Midtown Hills, Central, West and South Precincts of Metro Nashville and Brentwood.

