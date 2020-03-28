China sends medical aid to Pakistan to combat virus outbreak

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign ministry says that China has sent a plane loaded with medical personnel and supplies to help with the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in the nation of 220 million people. The aid came even as Pakistan’s prime minister refused to impose a countrywide lockdown or close mosques to crowds as of Saturday. China has sought to portray itself as a global leader in the fight against the outbreak, which began a few months ago in its Wuhan province. Across the Middle East, the outbreak has raised concerns that health systems strapped by multiple wars, refugee crises and unstable economies won’t be able to handle a growing numbers in cases. Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the region. with over 2,500 deaths from the virus and around 35,000 confirmed cases.

