China sends medical aid to Pakistan to combat virus outbreak

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign ministry says that China has sent a plane loaded with medical personnel and supplies to help with the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in the nation of 220 million people. The aid came even as Pakistan’s prime minister refused to impose a countrywide lockdown or close mosques to crowds as of Saturday. China has sought to portray itself as a global leader in the fight against the outbreak, which began a few months ago in its Wuhan province. Across the Middle East, the outbreak has raised concerns that health systems strapped by multiple wars, refugee crises and unstable economies won’t be able to handle a growing numbers in cases. Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the region. with over 2,500 deaths from the virus and around 35,000 confirmed cases.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson4
Bedford1
Benton2
Blount6
Bradley6
Campbell4
Cannon2
Carroll4
Cheatham7
Chester2
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Cumberland6
Davidson 216
DeKalb3
Dickson9
Dyer3
Fayette3
Franklin3
Gibson2
Greene8
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton30
Hardin 1
Hawkins2
Houston2
Jefferson5
Knox31
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon6
Macon1
Madison3
Marion2
Maury7
McMinn 3
Meigs1
Monroe2
Montgomery9
Overton1
Perry2
Putnam13
Roane1
Robertson22
Rutherford39
Scott2
Sevier6
Shelby201
Smith1
Sullivan 6
Sumner58
Tipton10
Unicoi1
Washington10
White1
Williamson91
Wilson 20
Residents of other states/countries141
Pending172
Total Casesas of (3/27/20)1,203

