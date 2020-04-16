China says no proof of COVID-19 being ‘lab-created’

In this Wednesday, April 15, 2020, photo, a woman wearing a mask against the coronavirus looks at a globe showing China, in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Top Chinese officials secretly determined they were likely facing a pandemic from a novel coronavirus in mid-January, ordering preparations even as they downplayed it in public. Internal documents obtained by the AP show that because warnings were muffled inside China, it took a confirmed case in Thailand to jolt Beijing into recognizing the possible pandemic before them. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

WUHAN, China (CNN) — China says there is no proof of COVID-19 originating from a Chinese laboratory, a claim that US intelligence and national security officials are currently investigating, according to CNN.

Speaking Thursday at the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s daily media briefing, spokesman Zhao Lijian said:

“China’s position has been clear on the origin and transmission routes of the novel coronavirus. We always hold the view that this is a scientific issue that should be studied by scientists and medical experts.

“I would like to remind people: The head of the World Health Organization has repeatedly stated that there hasn’t been any evidence pointing to the virus being lab-created. Many renowned medical experts around the world have also described theories such as ‘lab leaks’ as lacking any scientific proof.

“An infectious disease is the common enemy of humankind and the international community can only defeat it through rational responses. China will continue to work with other countries, helping each other and banding together to win this fight between humanity and a major infectious disease.”

