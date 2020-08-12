Cheer practice cancelled at Creek Wood High for COVID-19 precautions

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn., (WKRN) – COVID-19 contact tracing has forced the cancellation of cheer practice at a high school in Dickson County, according to the director of schools.

Danny Weeks told News 2 that cheer practice was canceled at Creek Wood High School Tuesday due to some students being excluded through contact tracing.

Weeks said it’s unclear how many students were impacted so the decision to resume practice was up to the coach.

The district’s Reopening Guide for Fall 2020 details the protocol for when students and staff can return to school if COVID-19 incidents were to arise. He said the situation at Creek Wood depended on which category students were contact traced through and the circumstances surrounding that event.

