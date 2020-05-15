Cheekwood to reopen gardens Friday, May 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cheekwood will reopen its gardens on Friday, May 22nd in accordance with Phase One of Nashville’s roadmap to reopening plan.

The estate’s historic mansion and museum and Frist Learning Center will open later during Phase Three.

The reopening coincides with the 60th anniversary of the date the botanical garden first opened to the public in 1960.

Cheekwood released detailed guidelines and protocols to be observed once it reopens its gardens:

With Phase One, Cheekwood will operate its gardens seven days a week from 9am – 8pm. Mondays will be reserved for members. All guests, including members, will be required to reserve a timed-entry ticket via Cheekwood’s website to control the volume of visitors and minimize onsite interactions. All guests are also strongly encouraged to wear face masks or coverings and maintain six-foot social distancing while onsite. Cheekwood employees will have their temperature checked daily and will be required to wear face masks or coverings.

“We are delighted to welcome visitors back to Cheekwood, where sweeping vistas and breathtaking gardens offer a respite for renewal and recovery,” said Jane MacLeod, president/CEO of Cheekwood. “Be it a sun-bathed explosion of color, a wooded canopy, or simply the site of the trains running on the garden rails again, Cheekwood is here to enjoy and help our community heal.”

All 55 acres of Cheekwood’s gardens will be available for visitors beginning May 22, including the Blevins Japanese Garden which has been under restoration, and the Ann & Monroe Carell Jr. Family Sculpture Trail, following a year-long, multi-million-dollar renovation. Both gardens were scheduled to open in April before Cheekwood closed due to the pandemic.

